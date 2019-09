MUGABE LAID TO REST IN COURTYARD

Speaking at the same event, former First Lady Grace’s sister, Ms Shuvai Gumbochuma, said the family had respected Cde Mugabe’s wish. “When I look at the low numbers here I say to myself, we had hoped that we bury baba like other national heroes. But what we have done is to respect his wish. He said he did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre. Even if it shows as if there are a few people here, we are happy that we have respected baba’s wish.”