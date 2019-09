MUGABE FAMILY MEETS ED : SEEKS REASSURANCES

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, who is also the presidential spokesperson,revealed that on Friday, the Mugabe family and Zvimba chieftainship connected with the President through the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi and Philip Chiyangwa at State House during which meetingthey expressed gratitude for the support which the President, in his personal capacity as well as Government, extended to the former President and his family.