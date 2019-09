MAPEZA QUITS FC PLATINUM

“FC Platinum club wishes to announce the departure of head coach Norman Mapeza from the team through a mutual separation agreement. Norman has been with the team for the past five years and the club would like to thank him for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the achievement of the club objectives. During his tenure, the club made history by winning back-to-back league titles and reaching the group stages of the prestigious Caf Champions League. The club presidium, fans, executive, management, entire technical and playing staff wish him well in his future endeavours. In the interim, Lizwe Sweswe will be the acting head coach,” reads Mawere’s statement.