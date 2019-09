MAN FOUND WITH MARRIED WOMAN, AXED TO DEATH

“We were in love but I was no longer dating him. He was pestering me for sex and on this particular day he waited for me while I was coming from Mutare. It was around 10pm. He said he was hungry and we gave him food that had been cooked by my gardener. He also requested to bath and I gave him a bucket of water. I went to the bedroom to nurse my baby and he followed me after finishing bathing. While he was in the bedroom, my in-laws led by my husband’s father, brother and son came and broke a window. One of them shouted at me asking about the person who was inside. They were so vicious and I got scared. They dragged Nyakapanga and started assaulting him all over his body. It was scary. They left him and went to inform Nyakapanga’s relatives.