MAJ GEN MUGOBA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

The late former Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff, Major General Trust Mugoba has been declared a national hero.





Vice President Kembo Mohadi made the announcement at the family home in Harare this morning.





The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri described the late Major General Mugoba as a professional and hardworking man who defended the country during and after the liberation struggle.





Major General Mugoba died yesterday at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after a short illness.