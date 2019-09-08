MAID BEATS UP EMPLOYER'S DAUGHTER OVER BREAD





A MAID from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly beating her employer’s daughter for eating bread without her permission.





Nyasha Sibanda (23) of Hillside suburb allegedly beat the minor (10) of the same suburb by slapping and kicking her all over the body several times.





The minor suffered a deep cut on her lower lip, multiple facial cuts, swollen left facial bone (maxilla) and she is at a risk of developing skull bleeding (intracranial haemorrhage).





Sibanda was not asked to plead to assault when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Ulukile Muleya.





The magistrate remanded her in custody to September 10. Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on September 4 this year at around 9PM, the girl was in the kitchen preparing tea for her two siblings.





One of the siblings allegedly approached the complainant and told her that Sibanda had said they could have the tea with bread.





“The accused person, who had been in the bedroom, came to the dining room where she found the children eating,” said the prosecutor.





Sibanda allegedly started shouting at the complainant alleging that she had not given them permission to eat the bread.





The minor allegedly tried to explain but Sibanda continued shouting. She allegedly assaulted the minor causing her to suffer multiple facial injuries.





The girl told her mother who had been at work about the abuse and the matter was reported to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.



