MAFIKIZOLO SHOW TO GO AHEAD IN HARARE





ORGANISERS of Mafikizolo’s “Back in Town Concert” slated for Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday have revealed that they will channel part of the show proceeds towards victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.





They said the show will go on as scheduled despite a social media outcry, calling for a boycott of the event over ongoing xenophobic attacks. Mafikizolo is expected in the country on Friday morning.





The outcry emanated from the fact that the South African pair will be coming to perform at a time their compatriots are reportedly attacking Zimbabweans across the Limpopo.





Show promoter Blessing Jeke said: “We are going ahead with the show. “Mafikizolo condemns violence, and they are going to openly do so in a social media video,” he said.





“They will also record a song against xenophobia along with other local musicians, who are part of the show, because music is universal. Through i)t, we can reach out to those perpetrators and show them that love conquers all.





“About 10 percent of our earnings will be donated to the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa to help those affected by xenophobic attacks.”





Music and Arts Promoters Association chairperson Josh Hozheri urged people not to retaliate.





“Firstly, we condemn the violence which is happening in South Africa against our fellow citizens and other Africans.





“Let us use this event to send the message across the continent that as much as we are pained by what is going on, we can stand as a bigger people, leading by example, of what Africa and Ubuntu is all about,” he said.





“We have our own performing artistes regularly visiting South Africa. “Alick Macheso was recently in Midrand, and we have Selmor Mtukudzi and Andy Muridzo going there this month end.





“If we retaliate it will not work to our advantage. All we can do is use this show to send a message of love, peace and harmony to our African brothers.”



