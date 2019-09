HUGE SEND OFF FOR MUGABE

“The State funeral service will be held on Saturday September 14, in the morning at the National Sports Stadium in Harare; the times will be advised. Heads of State and government wishing to attend the ceremony are advised to arrive in Harare on Friday. Heads of State and government are expected to depart immediately after the ceremony taking into consideration that government authorities will be fully occupied with preparations for the burial service reserved for Sunday September 15, 2019,” the note read.