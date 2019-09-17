FLASHY ZIM TYCOON FREED IN SA





Flamboyant Mpumalanga businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala was whisked away in a Maserati after being granted a R200,000 bail in the Witbank magistrate's court yesterday.





Chabalala, who was arrested more than a week ago, is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, corruption, bribery and fraud.





Mshengu, as he is popularly known, seemed relaxed and in good spirits before the magistrate granted him bail. Shortly after he was granted bail, Chabalala celebrated and even posed on the public's request to take pictures of him while he made his way down into the holding cells for his bail to be processed.





"Media, you guys must not go anywhere. I want to address you outside," he said.





However, he later remained mum and would not even comment on his bail condition and feelings after being given his freedom.





He was then whisked away in a swanky black Maserati with brown leather seats.

Shortly after Chabalala was granted bail, prosecutor Marthinus van Eerde attempted to have his bail revoked based on an affidavit that he had in his possession.





The affidavit related to another case which the Hawks wanted to link the businessman to. However, Magistrate Mdumiseni Mavuso dismissed the application because Chabalala's lawyers were not furnished with the basis and details of the application.





Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said a case of fraud was being investigated against Chabalala but refused to comment further on the charge.





Mavuso said the state's allegations that Chabalala was a dangerous individual could not be proved. "The state did not give details on why it claimed that the applicant is dangerous," Mavuso said.



