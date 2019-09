FATHER BEATS SON TO DEATH

“It’s disciplinary action gone wrong. It’s senseless how he attacked and killed his child. We are told that his son had broken a neighbour’s window pane resulting in the neighbour approaching Phiri and telling him to reprimand his son. Phiri told the neighbour that Adam had been giving him problems and vowed to fix him. He savagely attacked his son all over his body with an iron bar, killing him in the process,” said the neighbour.