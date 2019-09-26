FAMILY EVICTS DECEASED'S CHILDREN, LOOT PROPERTY





IN a heart-rending incident residents of Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo were left shocked after relatives of a deceased man evicted his children and looted property that they sold in the suburb.





This was after the owner of the house, Vine Ndlovu, had been buried. According to Ndlovu’s neighbour Khethiwe Moyo (47), the deceased was staying with his two children, aged seven and nine.





He left them at the house. Moyo said the mother of the children died six years ago. Last week the two children were plunged into misery when they were chucked out of the house and given two blankets.





“It is a sad situation. The children were chucked out of the house by the relatives of the late Ndlovu. They gave them two blankets, they sleep outside the yard,” said Moyo.





Speaking on condition of anonymity a family insider said the children had no food and had stopped going to school. The children are pupils at Intuta Primary School, where the elder one, in Grade Four, was said by the neighbour to be brilliant. The younger child is in Grade One.





“Since they were chucked out of their parents’ house they have not been going to school. From my observation they are mentally and emotionally troubled,” said a distraught relative.





Relatives of the deceased looted his clothes and property which they sold cheaply in the suburb.





“They sold the late’s property that ranged from wardrobe, stove, plates, blankets to a bed at very cheap prices as low as $30 to $70 to people in the suburb. What shocked and surprised us is why they did such a heartless thing knowing fully that the late was survived by two children, ”said Moyo.





Tshabalala residents association chairperson Albert Ndlovu, and some community members, had to engage the police.





“We engaged Tshabalala police and they gave us the permission to open the door. We then instructed the children to sleep in the house.





“(Khethiwe) Moyo who has been taking care of them since they were chucked out of the house has been of great assistance as she has been giving them food and other necessities that are needed,” said Ndlovu.



