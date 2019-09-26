DRUNK COP SUSPENDED





Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Wednesday that the EMPD officer caught on camera “drunk driving” and allegedly in possession of a firearm had been suspended.





The video sparked outrage among politicians and tweeps, who called on authorities to hold the officer to account.

Acting Ekurhuleni mayor Lesiba Mpya said the city would prioritise the case to ensure action was taken.





“This is behaviour that we are not going to tolerate. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the gentleman was not in a fit and proper manner when assuming duty.





“It is a high priority case because, it's reputational damage suffered by the city.”





Shortly thereafter, Masina said the officer and his supervisor had been suspended after an internal investigation.







