DOUBLE BILLING ANGERS HRE RESIDENTS

CLEAN City Africa, a private company engaged by City of Harare to collect refuse in selected residential areas, yesterday said residents will not be billed twice under the deal. The two institutions have entered into an deal where residents of Alexandra Park, the Avenues, Avondale, Belvedere, Borrowdale, Cranborne, Eastlea, Greendale, Southerton, Mbare, Mt Pleasant, Tafara, Waterfalls, Westgate, Hatcliffe, Hatfield, Highlands, Mabelreign and Mabvuku will have their refuse collected by Clean City.