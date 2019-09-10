DEPUTY SCHOOL HEAD INSULTS CHIEF, REFUSES TO PAY FINE





A Beitbridge deputy school head fined four herd of cattle plus $100 for allegedly insulting Chief Sitaudze (David Cleopatra Mbedzi) has not complied with the ruling and has instead opted to appeal against the ruling.





Chief Matibe who made the ruling against Majini Primary School deputy head Velempini Sibanda Hondo on July 21 2019 confirmed the matter in a case that has been contentious in Beitbridge as far as it violates the respect of traditional leaders.





The Mirror understands that Hondo engaged TJ Mabikwa and Partners to fight his case at the courts.





Hondo was charged with insulting and undermining Beitbridge Chief Sitaudze during a sports tournament held at Luwande Primary. Chief Sitaudze who is doing a Bsc (Primary Education) degree at the Great Zimbabwe University clashed with Hondo at a sports function for schools during the time that he was on work-related attachment at Beitbridge Government Primary School.





The clash between the two came after some sports results that did not please Hondo. After the incident the matter was taken to Chief Matibe who convicted Hondo for undermining the authority of Tshitaudze.





"Hondo has not paid the fine. He said he was going to appeal against my ruling and I have not heard anything from him since then," said Matibe Hondo declined to comment when contacted by The Mirror.





However, The Mirror has seen a letter sent to Chief Matibe by Hondo’s lawyers.