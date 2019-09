COUNCILLORS ALLOWANCES HIKED

“To facilitate serving councillors to live in a dignified manner, the Honourable Minister has granted permission to a councillor who does not have a residence within his or her ward, to be allocated a single residential stand, in their lifetime, within that ward . . . The stand is to be offered to the councillor at a discount of 40 percent of the normal value. To facilitate serving councillors to have a source of income, other than council, the Honourable Minister has granted permission to a councillor to be allocated a single business or industrial stand in their lifetime. The stand is to be offered to the councillor on a lease with the option to purchase,” reads part of the circular.