COLD SPELL TO END





THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday said the shock cold spell sweeping cross the country may be over by the weekend.





Members of the public were caught unawares when temperatures suddenly dropped on Tuesday after a hot afternoon.





Some people were inadequately dressed yesterday as they were confident the cold was not going to last given that its summer. Temperatures, however, plunged to as low as five degrees Celsius in some areas and it was very cold in most parts of the country throughout the day.





In a statement, MSD senior forecaster Mr Tich Zinyemba said most parts of the country will be warmer by end of the day today.





“The ridge of high pressure that began driving cool, moist south easterly winds through the south-eastern borders of the country on Monday evening has reached its peak intensity (central pressure 1041hPa). This was coupled by another weaker cloud band from Botswana that drifted east-ward into Matabeleland North,” said Mr Zinyemba.





“As such much of the country was cloudy today, with drizzle and rain-showers in places, both systems have started to weaken.”





He said mostly sunny conditions are expected countrywide from tomorrow with temperatures picking by weekend. “Matabeleland South, southern areas of the Midlands, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces should still be cloudy, windy and cold with the cloud only breaking towards evening. Light drizzle is expected in parts of Manicaland and Masvingo provinces,” said Mr Zinyemba.





He also said the rest of the country which includes Matabeleland North, northern districts of the Midlands, Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan as well as all Mashonaland provinces are forecast to be less cloudy and slightly warmer than of late,” said Mr Zinyemba.



