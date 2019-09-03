CHIVAYO BRIBE : EX ZPC BOSS JAILED





Former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairman Stanley Kazhanje was yesterday slapped with an effective one-year jail term for concealing a US$10 000 transaction he received from Wicknell Chivayo’s Intratrek Zimbabwe.





Kazhanje was last week convicted after a full trial by senior regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya.





Mr Mujaya initially sentenced Kazhanje to three years in jail before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.





During aggravation, the State called its star witness, former ZPC board member Ms Thandiwe Mhlobani, who stated that Kazhanje never signed anything for the processing of the contract to Intratrek, but this was done by management.

She told the court that she did not attend all the board meetings. She further stated that Engineer Noah Gwariro, who was the managing director of ZPC at that time, knew that Kazhanje had done some work for Intratrek.





Prosecutor Mr Brian Vito told the court that Kazhanje deserved jail time for the offence as a deterrent measure.





“Zimbabwe has an acute shortage of power and the 100 megawatts should have helped in alleviating the country’s power problems,” he said.





Mr Vito further stated that the court should consider a custodial sentence to meet the justice of the case.





“The seriousness of this offence should be taken in the context of the fight against corruption in the country,” he said.





In passing judgment last week, Mr Mujaya said the State had proven a prima facie case against Kazhanje.





Mujaya ruled that Kazhanje failed to submit evidence of receipt of the money or the nature of work done by his company, Terminal Engineering, at Intratek Zimbabwe.





Mr Mujaya said ZPC’s former corporate secretary, Saidi Sangula, testified that Kazhanje disclosed his interests at Intratrek.



