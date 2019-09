BIG FINES FOR FOREX TRANSACTIONS

“Section 5 (offences and penalties) of the principal Act is emended by the insertion of the following subsection (4d) (4e) A contravention of any regulations made under section 2(i)(d) prohibiting the sale, offering for sale, quoting, displaying, charging, receipt or payment in any currency other than the Zimbabwean dollar for goods and services whose purchase, sale or disposal are or deemed to be a domestic transaction, is a civil default for which the defaulter is liable to a civil penalty of the category specified in those regulations,” reads the Statutory Instrument.