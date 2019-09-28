ALL STANCHART BRANCHES NOW CLOSED IN MASVINGO





The Standard Charted Bank of Zimbabwe is with effect from October 1 2019, closing its remaining Masvingo branch.





In a statement to clients, the Bank cited the drift to digital banking and a decrease in branch visits as the main reasons for the closure.





The statement to clients dated August 31 said all accounts will now be domiciled at the bank’s Africa Unity Square Branch with most services being done digitally.

Efforts to get a comment from the bank’s marketing department were fruitless.





The memo further stated that clients will be able to withdraw from any Standard Charted, Zimswitch or VISA enabled ATM while most services are now available on a mobile application SC Mobile which is available on Google and Apple play stores.





The memo also states that the closure is not affecting bank account details, cheque books, login details, debit cards.





“We have noted that as clients you are preferring to transact digitally including in our recently launched SC Mobile app, our ATM’s as well as our mobile banking. Consequently fewer clients are visiting branches to transact... SC Mobile has over 70 banking services which include card replacement and blocking, Ecocash registration, statement requests and change of personal details amongst others.



