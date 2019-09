ABSURD : COLTART SLAMS GOVT PROPAGANDA ON MISSING DOC

As absurd as the propaganda line is, it remains profoundly sinister. For not only does it seek to shift the blame for these disappearances, but it also seeks to give the regime even greater cover going forward. Once the regime believes it has sown this falsehood in the minds of people and in particular the international community, it wil then think it has licence to disappear even more people with impunity- because it can then just blame it on the opposition, no matter how outlandish it may appear.