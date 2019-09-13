13 NUST STUDENTS CHARGED WITH VIOLENCE





THIRTEEN National University of Science and Technology (Nust) students have been arrested for allegedly blocking the university’s gates with stones and logs on Monday morning in a planned demonstration against lecturers.





Jok Deng (25), Joseph Chuny (27), Zibusiso Ndlovu (21), Joseph Nyamayaro (22), Tinotenda Kwaramba (21), Daniel Mangiza (24), Tanaka Charamba (22), Peace Harare (23), Methembe Msipa (23), Munyaradzi Lloyd Makosa (20), Bekezela Mguni (26), Mduduzi Ncube (22) and Takura Kutshwayo (23) allegedly barricaded the gates following the lecturers’ failure to teach parallel students since the beginning of the first semester.





The students were not asked to plead to public violence charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.





They were remanded out of custody on free bail to October 21 after the State represented by Mr Mufaro Mageza failed to oppose bail. A number of students filled the court gallery in support of their colleagues.





The students are being represented by Mr Jabulani Mhlanga of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.





Mr Mageza said on September 23 at around 5AM, the students connived to block the university entrances. “The accused persons infriged on other people’s rights,” he said.



