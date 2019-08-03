ZW$20 000 EACH FOR THE GEMS





The Zimbabwe netball team, the Gems have been rewarded with ZW$20000 per player for putting up a sterling performance at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, which saw them finishing 8th in their maiden appearance.





Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry made the announcement at a luncheon hosted for the Gems at Rainbow Towers this afternoon.





Gems also received hampers which were handed over to them by the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.



