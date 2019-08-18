ZIMSEC JUNE RESULTS OUT





THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council has announced that the June 2019 Advanced and Ordinary Level results are out.





Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nikky Dlamini confirmed the developments yesterday. “We have issued a statement to that regard but I am out of office and cannot send it to you now.”





Zimsec announced earlier in the month that they would publish the results on their new online platform which allows students to access them if they have internet access and a device that supports the internet. The online platform was started in 2019 where students who sat for November 2018 examinations had access to their results via the Zimsec portal.





However, the online results are read only records where students cannot print them but are allowed to view despite owing their respective schools.



