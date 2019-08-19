ZIFA BLOCKS CHUNGA





ZIFA have blocked Moses “Bambo” Chunga from securing a job with Premiership side TelOne saying he doesn’t possess a CAF A licence.





They also claim he doesn’t qualify for an exemption, which is given to coaches who do not have the badge, even though he is a former league championship winner. Chunga, too, has coaching qualifications from Holland.





While ZIFA technical director, Wilson Mutekede, made the ruling, it’s ironic that Dutch coach Erol Akbay, who doesn’t have a CAF A licence, was given the green-light to take charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars.





Englishman Mark Harrison, who also didn’t have a CAF A licence, was allowed to coach Harare City for more than a year.





Shockingly, the ZIFA decision to bar Chunga, a former Warriors captain, comes just a few days after they handed the national team head coach job to Joey Antipas.





The Chicken Inn coach also doesn’t have a CAF A licence. Yesterday, TelOne club president, Lloyd Mtetwa, confirmed they had short-listed Chunga for the job.





“He was among the candidates we were considering for the head coach post. We had not given him the job but, as part of our due diligence and screening process, we checked with ZIFA, particularly issues around the club licensing,’’ said Mtetwa.





“And, it is during that process that we learnt that he has no CAF A or an exemption from ZIFA.’’





Both ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela and Mutekede said Chunga never applied for exemption.





“He should apply for exemption and we haven’t received any letter from Chunga,” said Gwesela.





Mutekede said Antipas and Chidzambwa were exempted by a Technical Committee which was in charge before he assumed office.





“What happens in terms of exemption is that you write a letter to the Technical Development Committee, which is headed by Brighton Malandule.





“A committee sat way back before I joined ZIFA, and resolved to have these exemptions of Antipas and Mhofu.





“So, every coach writes a letter for exemption citing his qualifications and reasons for exemption,” said Mutekede.





Yesterday, Chunga whose last league stint was at the end of 2016 season with Harare City, refused to comment on the matter.





However, it is the manner in which ZIFA operate, applying selective rules to certain individuals, which exposes the association which should cater for all the stakeholders.





ZIFA have received a lot of stick regarding their enforcement of the CAF A licence in the top-flight this season.



