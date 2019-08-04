ZACC PROBES DUTY FREE CARS FOR ED'S OFFICE

A coterie of businessmen linked to Zanu PF allegedly imported over 100 cars duty free under the pretext that they were meant for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office in a case that could prove to be a big test to the government’s resolve to fight corruption.



According to impeccable sources, the alleged scam is already being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Zanu PF MP for Hwedza South Tinomudaishe Machakaire was last week summoned by Zacc in connection with the case, insiders revealed.

Former director of state residences Douglas Tapfuma, who last week was accused of importing 82 vehicles using the same modus operandi has been linked to the scandal.

Tapfuma is in remand prison awaiting trial on charges of abuse of office.

Some of the cars imported by the businessmen were allegedly donated to Zanu PF while others were sold.

“When he was asked by investigators as to who helped him import the vehicles and why he did not pay tax, Machakaire claimed that the vehicles were a donation to the president,” he said.

“But some of the vehicles were later donated to Zanu PF and some were sold.”

Zacc investigators are also seeking to establish if the businessmen that include one of Mnangagwa’s advisors Kuda Tagwirei did not use the same modus operandi to import luxury cars for their personal use.

Machakaire confirmed that he had been summoned by Zacc but refused to disclose the reasons for the interrogation. Standard