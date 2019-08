YOU ARE ZANU PF DEPLOYEES : MINISTER TELLS CIVIL SEVANTS

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba has revealed that she is teaching and forcing government workers to chant Zanu PF slogans because they are deployees of the ruling party.

She made the remarks on Friday in Mutare at a Zanu PF Manicaland provincial co-ordination committee meeting.

The Zanu PF leadership on Friday hosted various government departments to appraise them on the state of economic development in the province.

Addressing delegates, Gwaradzimba said she was grooming civil servants in the province to learn party slogans, claiming failure to do so would be decampaigning Zanu PF

“Sorry, I am late because I was teaching government workers party slogans. I told them that they should do party slogans because they are serving a government led by Zanu PF. I am grooming them to do party slogans,” she said

“I told them that if they let us down, they will decampaigning Zanu PF,” she said