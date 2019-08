WHY I REPRESENTED METBANK : MAHERE

It is worth stating that when an advocate is engaged, he or she does not undress the consultant to evaluate what their religion, internal beliefs or political affiliation is. This is consistent with the ideals of access to justice and the rule of law. It would explain why I represented Sunday Mail journalists who were prosecuted for exercising their journalistic freedom in exposing the cyanide poaching of elephants - notwithstanding extreme vitriol form their sister paper, The Herald attacking my person an involvement in activism when I was part of #ThisFlag. It explains why I have acted for telecommunications companies in some cases and for their regulator in others. I have acted for and against NSSA. I have a feminist outlook but I have represented both husbands and wives in divorce cases, no matter who is at fault and regardless of how egregious the conduct of the respective parties may be. I have acted for employers and employees even though I have a strong interest in labour rights. As a Christian, I am opposed to killing but I have represented women on death row. This approach and the importance of access to justice, fair trial rights and the rule of law would also have informed David Drury and Beatrice Mtetwa in 2017 when they represented war vets who were being prosecuted for the anti-establishment stance they had taken. This was notwithstanding the fact that war vets had been notorious in their involvement in violence during the land reform program and other human rights violations.