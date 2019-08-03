WE WILL WIN LUPANE EAST : ZANU PF

VOTING in the Lupane East by-election ended peacefully last night with counting of votes starting immediately after polling stations closed at 7pm.









Voters started trickling in when polling stations were opened at 7am. The Lupane East seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF parliamentarian, Cde Sithembile Gumbo in April due to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.





Candidates that were vying for the seat are Cde Mbongeni Dube (Zanu-PF), Morgen Ndlovu (Labour Economists and African Democrats Party), Given Ncube (MDC-T), Dalumuzi Khumalo (MDC-Alliance), Nelson Mkandla (National Action Party), Andrew Tshaba (Mthwakazi Republic Party), Njabulo Sibanda (National Patriotic Front), Gezekile Mkhwebu (Zapu) and Alice Sibanda (National Constitutional Assembly.





Matabeleland North Provincial Elections Officer Mr Mark Ndlovu said the election was conducted in a peaceful manner with little incidents.





“We mobilised personnel for running the election. We had adequate vehicles and equipment for the election. We trained trainers and also conducted voter education for the public. After the training there was an introduction of a new programme where we pilot tested the display of voters roll at all 62 polling stations in this constituency,” he said.





Mr Ndlovu said they displayed the voters roll at polling stations prior to the election and voters came to observe if they were in the correct ward.





“In the last election many people were turned away from various polling stations for being in the wrong place. This year we made voters check their names at schools and we did this so that we reduce the number of people who would be turned away from the polling station. So if they inspect early it is better. And we were not demanding IDs if one wanted to have a look at their names on the voters roll. So today people went to the relevant polling station,” said Mr Ndlovu.





Sunday News observed that voter turnout was varied depending on polling stations. Mr Ndlovu said there was also a large number of assisted voters mainly because most were aged.





“The people that were assisted to vote were largely the older population. We visited the constituency with the Zec chairperson to observe if the voters roll was displayed and if all was in order. She managed to see the queues with voters in the morning. The people also came with the correct identification documents, a sign that voter education was very effective,” he said.



