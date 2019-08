WE WILL NOT ACCEPT INVESTMENTS WITH CONDITIONS, SAYS ED

“Cleanliness brings out peace, brings about unity, and brings about prospects of prosperity because you give attention to things that are bad and remove them and aspire to have good things around you. Those are the tenets for development for any nation. Some people may say since this programme was introduced by President Mnangagwa, who is from Zanu-PF, they won’t take part but I want to say smartness knows no political affiliations and should therefore be embraced by all.” Herald