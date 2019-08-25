WE ARE STILL PROBING GONYETI CASE : COPS





THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has said it has intensified investigations into the case of kidnapping and assault of artiste-cum-comedienne, Samantha Kureya, also known as Gonyeti, who works at Bustop TV.





She is alleged to have been abducted at her Mufakose home by three masked men, one of them carrying a firearm, at night before being allegedly assaulted and dumped in Crowborough North Phase 4.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald last Friday that investigations were in progress.





“It’s (the case) under investigation,” he said. “As we speak, police investigations into the case are in full swing.”





After being pressed to reveal if there are any leads in the matter, Asst Comm Nyathi said; “I am not making any further comment beyond assuring members of the public and the media that police have intensified investigations into the matter.”





In a video circulating on social media, Gonyeti said she heard a knock on her door, with the people identifying themselves as police officers. She said the people forcibly entered in the house, wearing masks and assaulted her sister.



