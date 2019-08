WE ARE STILL PROBING AUGUST KILLINGS : ARMY BOSS

“Well, we continue with investigations, some action has been taken but we continue with investigations to establish exactly whether there were any of our members who actually shot civilians. Like I said during the commission, there was a third hand at play in the disturbances of the 1st of August last year. This is why there was a report that some shots were fired from some buildings and I think that is ample proof to show that there was a third hand at play. And yes, we have not allowed our soldiers, the culprits to go scot-free, we still want to establish who exactly did it because what I don’t want to do as a commander is punish a soldier for something he didn’t do. So I need to be definite that this is the individual who did this and we will deal with them,” he said.