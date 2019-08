TRUCKERS PROTEST AT FORBES BORDER POST

“We need to come up with solutions. If they are having trouble with the seals they should just put a waiver on it because the fuel we are carrying is for the Ministry of Energy in Zambia, so we are now causing artificial shortages in Zambia by our delays here. There are about 300 trucks and each truck carries an average of 40 000 litres. So we are talking of about 700 000 litres that is being delayed. Zambia needs the fuel to move their mines but now it’s taking long,” he said