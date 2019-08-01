TOWN COUNCIL SECRETARY ALLOCATES 61 STANDS TO PAL





PLUMTREE Town Council secretary, Mr Davis Dumezweni Luthe, is being investigated for allegedly allocating 61 stands to a businessman from the border town unprocedurally.





According to a council official who preferred anonymity, the council under the leadership of Mr Luthe in 2007 allocated 61 residential stands to Mr Charles Moyo who owns Kombani Lodge in Plumtree without following proper procedures.





The council chairman, Mr Fanisani Dube, has since written a letter to Mr Luthe demanding a report on how the stands were acquired.





“It has come to my knowledge that there are some outstanding issues from the previous years that need clarity. I would therefore like to ask your office to compile a report or give status on the 61 residential stands at Gasavu suburb allocated to Mr Charles Moyo.





“Provide proof of ownership for the stands and how they were acquired, development status of the stands whether they are fully developed or not.





“If not provide proof of payment or statement of account showing billing of non-development fees, rates and taxes etc.





“If the stands are not developed also explain if there are any plans to repossess them,” read the letter.





The letter further instructs Mr Luthe to provide a report on the ownership of the commercial stand where Mr Moyo built Kombani Lodge, a stand allocated to him to build a mall as well as five residential stands allocated to the businessman’s staff.





Mr Luthe was also asked to produce a contract between Plumtree Town Council and Kombani Lodge with regards to land ownership.





“If the land belongs to Kombani Lodge or Mr Charles Moyo kindly provide such documents like offer letter, purchase price, proof of payment etc.





“If partnership agreement is in place kindly provide any proof of payment to that effect in the form of financial statement of that account,” read the letter.





In response, Mr Luthe said the 61 stands were allocated to Mr Moyo in June 2007 after he had indicated that he wanted to build town houses.





He said the stands were allocated on an arrangement that Mr Moyo would buy equipment and assets for the council in exchange for the stands. Mr Luthe said the 61 stands had not been developed.





He said the council had given Mr Moyo another two years to develop the land failure to which he would be charged a non-development fee.





Mr Luthe said five high density stands were allocated to Mr Moyo’s staff through a full council resolution and proof of payment was available.





“There is no written contract over partnership between Mr Moyo and Plumtree Town Council with regards to his investment in the town.





“He had indicated that he was still building the lodge and would be in a position to finalise everything once he was through,” said Mr Luthe.





Contacted for comment Mr Dube said the matter was still under investigation and could not disclose details.



