TOUT KILLS COUSIN OVER DIASPORA CASH





A TOUT from Bulawayo who allegedly beat his cousin to death following a dispute over the sharing of US$60 which had been sent by the deceased’s mother from the United States of America, has appeared in court.





Makhosi Ncube (33) allegedly fatally struck Keith Ramjis (40) whom he lived with at a family house in Thorngrove suburb. He then made a false police report that he had found him dead.





Ncube appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing a murder charge and was remanded in custody to September 3.





Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on August 19 at about 1AM, Ncube had a misunderstanding with the deceased over the sharing of US$60 which had been sent by Ramjis’ mother who is based in the US.





“The dispute degenerated into a fight resulting in the accused person assaulting the deceased using a metal broom stick and cooking stick all over the body until he lost consciousness,” said Mr Dlodlo.





He said at about 9AM, Ncube left Ramjis in the house and went to an unknown place and when he returned nine hours later he discovered that his cousin had died.





He reported the matter to relatives giving inconsistent statements, claiming he stumbled on Ramjis’ bloodied body in the house and they advised him to report to the police.





Police investigations linked him to the brutal killing and he was arrested on the same night.





Investigating officers observed that the deceased had a deep cut on his forehead. His head was swollen and he had another cut on his back. The officers also discovered a wooden piece of cooking stick and an iron bar which were hidden under the deceased’s bed.



