TOP SA JOURNO DROWNS IN MOZAMBIQUE





One of SA's top television journalists has drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique.





Ben Said, eNCA director of news, died on Monday, the channel announced on Tuesday.





Said had recently returned to SA from TRT World in Turkey and rejoined the senior management team at eNCA at the beginning of the month.





"Ben was one of the country's best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense," eNCA said in a statement.





"Having just rejoined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock."



