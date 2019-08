TOOTHLESS BULLDOGS : TOGAREPI TAUNTS MDC

However, the noise and mischief makers in the MDC, as myopic as ever, chose to bury their heads in the sand like ostriches, and like the damn warmongers that they are now issuing needless ultimatums that are meant to ill-conceivably rattle Zanu PF into entering into a government of national unity in flagrant disregard to the will of the people that was expressed loud and clear in last year harmonised elections.