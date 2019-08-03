TIGHT RACE IN LUPANE EAST







Voting is underway in Nkayi RDC Ward 23, Bubi RDC Ward 22 and Lupane East Constituency National Assembly by-elections.





The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed that the process, which ccommenced at 0700hrs in the morning, will close at 1900hrs in the evening, with results expected tomorrow (Sunday) morning.











Nine candidates are vying for the Lupane East by-election to replace late Zanu PF parliamentarian, Cde Sithembile Gumbo, who died in April due to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.





The candidates Cde Mbongeni Dube (Zanu-PF), Morgen Ndlovu (Labour Economists and African Democrats Party), Given Ncube (MDC-T), Dalumuzi Khumalo (MDC), Nelson Mkandla (National Action Party), Andrew Tshaba (Mthwakazi Republic Party), Njabulo Sibanda (National Patriotic Front), Gezekile Mkhwebu (Zapu) and Alice Sibanda (National Constitutional Assembly).



