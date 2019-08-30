TEACHER ARRESTED FOR BEATING UP PUPIL





A TEACHER at Amavene Primary School in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb has been arraigned for allegedly beating up and damaging the eardrum of a Grade Seven pupil he accused of poor performance.





Benuka Phiri (52) from Nkulumane 5 suburb allegedly slapped Leo Muriwo twice on his ear for failing a test, resulting in his eardrum discharging yellow pus which has given him problems since 2014.





Phiri appeared before West Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube facing assault charges. She was remanded in custody to September 3 for commencement of trial.





The court heard that the boy’s mother only reported the matter to the police after Phiri defaulted paying Leo’s medical bills.





Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said the teacher committed the crime sometime in 2014.





“Phiri slapped Leo on his left ear resulting in him being deaf and has sustained internal pain for almost six years since 2014,” said the prosecutor. He said Phiri only assisted with $60 for hospital bills and the boy’s medical problems have persisted.



