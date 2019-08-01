SANYATWE SLAPPED WITH US SANCTIONS





The United States has placed on its sanctions list a former Zimbabwe National Army presidential guard commander and the country’s Ambassador designate to Tanzania Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe who commanded troops accused of killing six civilians after a disputed election on August 1 last year.





US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo publicly designated Sanyatwe under Section 7031(c) of the FY 2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act (Div. F, P.L. 116-6), due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights.



