PROTEST PUSHING CHAMISA INTERESTS : MADHUKU





MDCA leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku has described the Nelson Chamisa led opposition MDC party as confused and disrespectful of other political players in the country.





Responding to calls for a demonstration by the MDC, Professor Madhuku said this is not the right the to protest as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has provided a platform for dialogue for all political parties that participated in the 2018 harmonised elections.





Professor Madhuku also said the selfish MDC is not in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) because it wants to be there alone and speaks of President Mnangagwas legitimacy when it comes to certain issues but puts the rhetoric aside when it comes to allowances, government vehicles and diplomatic passports.



