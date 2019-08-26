PARENTS MARRY OFF DAUGHTER (15) : CHIEF BLOWS THE WHISTLE





A Gutu family that went to Chief Gutu to demand lobola for their 15-year-old daughter turned from complainants into the accused after the traditional leader reported them to Police for marrying an underage girl.





The Zungai family of Mukororerwa Village went to make a report to Chief Gutu that their daughter who cannot be named because of her age was chased away from her husband’s home on allegations that she could not bear children for Justin Dzikite (21) of Maregedze Village.





Dzikite had not paid lobola and the Zungai family wanted the Chief to help them get the lobola.





Chief Gutu asked for the age of their daughter and they said that she was 15 and that is when he told them that it was illegal to marry a person below the age of 16. He called the Police and the complainants became the accused as they were immediately arrested.