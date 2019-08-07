skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 7 August 2019
OLINDA AND TYTAN MARRIAGE COLLAPSES
Wednesday, August 07, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAN NEARLY STEALS PERM SEC'S CAR
The car belongs to Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of the District Development Fund and relate...
MUPFUMIRA HAS TWO PASSPORTS, PROPERTIES IN THE UK
Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira is a flight risk as she is a holder of two passports and has prope...
MAN REUNITES WITH FAMILY AFTER 44 YEARS
ENOS Samupinya Ndou was on the verge of giving up any hope that he will ever see his Zimbabwean family again after starting a new life in ...
CDE CHINX'S SON KILLED IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
THE son of the late popular musician, Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira, Sagelaw Chingaira, died on the wee hours of Saturday after he was hit...
THIS IS VODOO : BITI SLAMS NCUBE'S FISCAL REVIEW
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment