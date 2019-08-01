OLD MUTUAL BARS MOYO





The battle between the Trevor Manuel-led Old Mutual board and embattled CEO Peter Moyo took a dramatic turn yesterday as Moyo was barred from his office and the staff was evacuated from the building following a bomb scare.





Moyo is now accusing Old Mutual of being in contempt of a court order after the company denied him access to his Sandton office despite the South Gauteng High Court interim order that he be reinstated to his position as his dismissal in June was deemed unlawful.





But Old Mutual insists that Moyo should stay away from its head office as the company is appealing the court ruling.





Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said the company obtained advice that the CEO can't return to work until the appeal is finalised.





"As far as we have taken counsel as Old Mutual, it means that Mr Moyo is not permitted or allowed to resume duty because our leave to appeal actually means that the order to have him reinstated is suspended."





However, Moyo's legal representative Eric Mabuza disagreed: "An application for leave to appeal only suspends a court order which is final. This is not a final order, it says he is temporarily reinstated. They are in contempt of the court order because they should implement the order, it's not being disturbed by anything."





Moyo was first suspended and later fired after the board, chaired by former finance minister Manuel, claimed that there was conflict of interest due to his involvement in a company he co-founded called NMT Capital.





The board said at the time that there were concerns around declaration of Moyo's dividends in the company. But Moyo later claimed that his removal followed his disagreements with Manuel at board level.





He then took to the courts where on Monday it was ruled he can return to work.





"We actually came back as directed by the court [but] Old Mutual don't believe I should, and I quite frankly consider it a total contempt of court and I think it's one of those things where the board is clearly in contempt," said Moyo.





He said he would meet with his senior counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, to decide their next move.



