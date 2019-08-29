MUKOROKOZA KILLED IN MACHETE FIGHT





ONE illegal miner from Muzarabani fell into a mineshaft and died while running away from a rival gang in a machete fight over gold at a disused mine in Mazowe last week.





Tafadzwa Mutimbaire (age not given) of Mutasa village Chief Hwata, Muzarabani died after falling into a gold mineshaft while fleeing from a machete clash with a rival syndicate.





Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the tragedy which happened last week.





“I can confirm a sudden death case in Mazowe where an illegal miner fell into a shaft while running away from another syndicate that was attacking them in a scuffle over gold,” Mundembe said.





Allegations are that a group of 20 artisanal miners from Muzarabani, led by Justine Mutasa (36), entered a mine where they met a rival group of about 30 illegal miners led by a man only identified as Morden.





Morden’s group demanded gold from Mutasa’s group while wielding machetes. The Mutasa-led syndicate fled in different directions and luck was not on the side of

the now deceased Mutimbaire who fell into a disused shaft.





His body was retrieved by a Mazowe Mine rescue team and sent to Concession Hospital.





In an unrelated case, a Madziwa man Crylive Nhata (23) of Maponga village died in a road accident yesterday while seven others were seriously injured after he