MUBOBOBO ; TWO N'ANGAS OUT VILLAGER

A man from Madzinga Village under headman Nejirimangwe in Chief Chamutsa’s area, Buhera has taken both his headman and chief to court after a n’anga accused him of possessing mubobobo.

Mubobobo is a charm that enables a man to have sex with a woman without being physically present.

Tongai Mungani was accused by two different n’angas of possessing mubobobo. The n’angas were invited by the whole village to come and unravel mysterious things that were happening in the area.