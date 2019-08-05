MP ROBBED OF $13K





Silobela Member of Parliament Cde Mthokozisi Manoki Mpofu was left counting his losses after thieves broke into his shop at Cross Roads Business Centre and made off with groceries and $13 000 cash.





The robbers, who are still on the run, also broke into other shops at the business centre and got away with grocery items. Cde Mpofu, who runs a chain of grocery and liquor shops at the business centre, confirmed the incident.





“I can confirm that the thieves broke into my shop which houses our offices and stole money and some groceries. I was away in Bulawayo on parliament business when the incident occurred,” he said.





Cde Mpofu said the theft incident was only discovered the following day by his wife when she intended to take the money to buy new stock.





“My wife is the one who first discovered that there was a break in and theft at the shop when she entered the shop intending to collect money to do some orders,” he said.





He said the thieves also broke into four other shops that same night.





“I am told they also broke into another shops here at Cross Roads where they stole some grocery items. We reported the matter to the police and they are doing their investigations,” he said.





Cde Mpofu said the thieves were taking advantage of long hours of darkness due to power load shedding to break into shops.





“They are taking advantage of darkness due to load shedding and I understand they also broke into some shops near Nkayi business centre recently,” he said.



