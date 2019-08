MOTORIST SHOT IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

“Motorists should be safety conscious. They should be observant and must be patient on the road and if one gets involved in an accident, we encourage them to report to the police and wait for the scene to be attended and above all not to be violent after an accident. It is the responsibility of each and every person to promote road safety on the roads. There is no need to be reckless, no need to be militant and arrogant while one is driving on the road,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.