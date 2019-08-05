MNANGAGWA'S TOP AIDE FIGHTS FOR BAIL





PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s top aid Douglas Tapfuma, who briefly served as Director of State Residences, is battling for freedom and will on Tuesday approach the High Court seeking to be released on bail.





Tapfuma, arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on allegations of corruption for allegedly using his office to import over 100 cars duty free under the pretext that they belonged to the Office of the President, was denied bail on Thursday last week.





His lawyer Valentine Mutatu has since written to the Magistrates’ Court seeking access to a typed transcript of the court proceedings for use in the High Court application.









“We have been instructed to appeal against the judgment of the honourable court. To that extent, we are kindly asking for the urgent transcription of the record. We want to take this opportunity to thank you in advance in anticipation of your urgent assistance,” wrote Mutatu.





Mutatu said his client, now director of policy implementation, was innocent and should be allowed to enjoy the presumption of innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.









Tapfuma, a Zanu PF central committee member, served as principal director in the Office of the Vice-President, when Mnangagwa was still VP.





Tapfuma is the second high profile person to be arrested after Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira was arrested over allegations of siphoning US$95,6 million from the National Social Security Authority (Nssa).



