MILITARY SALARY CONCEPT TO BE REINTRODUCED, SAYS ED

1237: “I’m privileged to address you today as we gather to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the ZDF. Since the attainment of independence our country has enjoyed peace and stability as a result of the selfless dedication and sacrifice of these fine men and women of our nation,”





1242: Back home our forces have continued to maintain peace and order. I also commend the women and men of the ZDF for their assistance in response to cyclone idai. We applaud their focused intervention with the quest to reach inaccessible places in Chipinge and Chimanimani districts. Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of Zimbabwe and the international community who helped in the time of need,”





1244: “My Government is prioritising upgrading of equipment in both the army and airforce. Meanwhile, several courses, joint training were conducted with regional and international friendly countries which had enriched the knowledge base of the ZDF. Internationally, my Government will ensure the ZDF will play its part. Zimbabwe is indeed committed and ready to play its part in ensuring a more peaceful, modern and integrated Africa. He said the ZDF continues to play its role in assisting people locally,”







1249: He said there are outreach programmes conducted by the ZDF with some already completed projects in Bulawayo, Goromonzi and Mberengwa. President Mnangagwa said the ZDF is committed to uplift the lives of the people while paying tribute to international demining companies for rendering assistance to Zimbabwe in the demining exercise. He implored the general public to embrace the cleaning up of their surroundings for safe and healthy environs and promised that his Government will expedite the construction of houses for the military forces.





1251: “The TSP which promotes production is ongoing….the medicine to cure our economic ailment will be bitter,” He said urging the nation to be patient while the cure is effected, saying the darkest hour is always followed by dawn.





1255: The President said the country must endeavor to coordinate economic development with national defence and security adding that the long standing relationship between the army and the people must be rekindled and nurtured. He appelaed to all Zimbabweans to reject those who perpetuate the suffering of the people through violence. President Mnangagwa urged the nation to shun violence and exercise peace.





He has finished his address and the National Anthem is sung.





1305: The parade will now march past and off the parade ground.







