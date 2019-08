MDC : WE WILL FIGHT FOR CHIEF NDIWENI'S RELEASE

“As the legitimate people’s movement, the MDC unreservedly condemns the on-going political victimisation and persecution of the outspoken Chief Ndiweni by the increasingly repressive rogue regime. The MDC stands firmly by the side of the outspoken Chief Ndiweni and the people of Ntabazinduna at this time of the unjust attack and intimidation by the rogue regime,” Molokele said in a statement yesterday.