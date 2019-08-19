MDC : WE WILL FIGHT FOR CHIEF NDIWENI'S RELEASE





THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC has vowed to fight for the release of outspoken Ntabazinduna traditional leader, Chief Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni who was last week sentenced to 18 months in jail for maliciously damaging his subject’s property worth $300.





Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove on Friday sentenced Ndiweni and his 23 subjects to 24 months in jail each of which six months were conditionally suspended, while the remainder was commuted to 525 hours of community service.





MDC national spokesperson Daniel Molokele said the party would pressure for the unconditional release of Chief Ndiweni, describing the legal wrangle as political persecution.





“As the legitimate people’s movement, the MDC unreservedly condemns the on-going political victimisation and persecution of the outspoken Chief Ndiweni by the increasingly repressive rogue regime. The MDC stands firmly by the side of the outspoken Chief Ndiweni and the people of Ntabazinduna at this time of the unjust attack and intimidation by the rogue regime,” Molokele said in a statement yesterday.





“Indeed, the MDC as the legitimate people’s movement will do everything in its power; legally, politically and diplomatically to make sure that the outspoken

Chief Ndiweni is freed as soon as possible.”





Molokele said the unjust victimisation and persecution of Chief Ndiweni has now added yet another reason for all the people of Bulawayo to actively join the

people’s Free Zimbabwe march today.





“Chief Ndiweni is the voice of the voiceless! He is a popular people’s chief, who is clearly now being victimised by the increasingly intolerant rogue regime

for speaking the truth to power and also speaking out on behalf of the people,” he said.





“Like the people of Zimbabwe, Chief Ndiweni must also be set free unconditionally. Indeed, it is now clear that under ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa),

Zimbabwe is no longer open for freedom, justice or democracy! Instead, Zimbabwe is now open for despotism and dictatorship!”





The MDC spokesperson said Zimbabwe was now worse than it was during the colonial regime of Ian Smith that the people of Zimbabwe fought against and defeated in April 1980.





He said time had now come for the people of Zimbabwe to stand up and fight for their freedom once again.





“As such, on Monday (today), the people of Bulawayo will now be marching for both their own freedom and also that of the outspoken Chief Ndiweni,” he added.





The MDC’s remarks came at a time the Mthwakazi Republic Party and Ibhetshu Likazulu, among others have declared today as Black Monday a day in which they will protest for Chief Ndiweni’s freedom even without police clearance.



